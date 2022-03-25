Lane Kiffin to throw first pitch before Tennessee-Ole Miss baseball game

Dan Harralson
·1 min read
In this article:
No. 5 Tennessee (20-1, 3-0 SEC) will play at No. 2 Ole Miss (16-4, 2-1 SEC) Friday-Sunday.

Game No. 1 on Friday is slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT.

Friday’s game will be streamed live on SEC Network+ and the ESPN app with Gary Darby (PxP) and Keith Kessinger (analyst) on the call at Swayze Field.

Ahead of Friday’s game No. 1, Ole Miss announced Rebels’ football head coach Lane Kiffin will throw the first pitch.

“Brining the fire tomorrow, be ready,” Kiffin said on Thursday.

Kiffin served as Tennessee’s football head coach during the 2009 season. He guided the Vols to a 7-6 (4-4 SEC) record.

