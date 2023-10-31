Lane Kiffin: Texas A&M 'is like an NFL roster' with talent level

Oct. 30—OXFORD — While their record might not indicate it, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has made it abundantly clear to his players that Saturday's matchup with Texas A&M isn't one to be taken lightly. The Aggies have as much talent as anyone in the country.

Kiffin is 2-0 against Texas A&M as Ole Miss' coach, and the No. 11 Rebels (7-1, 4-1 SEC) have won four games in a row overall this season since falling at Alabama in September. The Aggies (5-3, 3-2) snapped a two-game losing streak over the weekend with a victory over South Carolina. They lost games to Alabama and Tennessee by a combined 13 points.

Ole Miss won in College Station, Texas last season by three and defeated the Aggies in Oxford in 2021, when ESPN's College GameDay was on-campus.

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher has recruited well the last few years, ranking in the top-10 in 247Sports' recruiting rankings four times since 2019, including the top class in 2022 that included eight five-star recruits.

"It really is like an NFL roster," Kiffin said. "Height, weight, speed, explosiveness, receivers that can score at any time, great running backs, defense is playing as well as anybody in the country. The collection of defensive line has to be one of the best ever. ... This will take a great week of practice, great preparation and great scheme to play these guys."

There is familiarity with Kiffin and Texas A&M's coordinators. D.J. Durkin was the Rebels' defensive coordinator in 2020 and 2021, and Kiffin was a quality control coach on then-Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino's staff in the early 2000s. Petrino is in his first season as the Aggies' offensive coordinator.

The Aggies have the No. 3 scoring defense in the SEC (19.5 points per game allowed) and lead the nation with 33 sacks. Linebacker Edgerrin Cooper is tied for second in the SEC with seven sacks. Texas A&M struggled on offense last season, averaging 22.8 points per game. Under Petrino, the Aggies are averaging 32 points per game in 2023 despite being without starting quarterback Conner Weigman.

"Bobby does a great job. Always has, wherever he's been. Really great schemes, great playcaller," Kiffin said. " ... I've always had unbelievable respect for him — football knowledge and IQ."

Quotable

"Running, I was running for a good little minute. As I'm running, I'm like, 'Dang, the ball still isn't in the air yet?' And then I kind of see Jaxson, kind of eye-lock him. And then I see him throw it, I'm like, 'OK, cool.' And I'm like, 'Oh snap, I'm running a little bit too fast, I have to throttle.' So, as I'm throttling, the corner, he catches up on my hip. I did some receiver stuff to create some separation, you know. So, ball in the air, I see ball, get ball. Go get it. ... I fell on my face. That was the part. I catch the ball, but as I'm looking down, all I see is the grass getting closer and closer. I'm like, 'Oh.' Hit the ground I'm like, 'Oh I'm good.' ... Try to be a pro and not celebrate too much, get out-of-body, but it was a very exciting (moment). My emotions were through the roof, I just had to contain it. But yeah, it was pretty cool." — Senior wide receiver Dayton Wade on his highlight-reel catch against Vanderbilt.

Washington and Johnson earn weekly honors

Ole Miss junior safety Trey Washington was named SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week, while senior defensive end Cedric Johnson was named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week for the second-straight week. Washington, who earned the honor for the second time this season, had two interceptions in the Rebels' 33-7 win over Vanderbilt. Johnson had seven tackles and a sack.

Kickoff time for Georgia still up in the air

Ole Miss' Nov. 11 matchup at two-time defending national champion Georgia will kick off at either 2:30 p.m. on CBS, at 6 p.m. on ESPN or at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network, the SEC announced Monday.

