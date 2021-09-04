Lane Kiffin tests positive for breakthrough case of COVID-19: 'I am grateful to be vaccinated'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chris Cwik
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

University of Mississippi football coach Lane Kiffin has tested positive for COVID-19. Kiffin will not coach when the team takes on Louisville on Monday.

Kiffin — who is fully vaccinated — tested positive for a breakthrough case of the virus. He said he was "grateful to be vaccinated," and stated he was only experiencing mild symptoms from the virus.

Kiffin added that the team has no other positives. He applauded the team's "commitment to vaccination" for preventing a team-wide spread.

[It’s winning season: Create or join a Yahoo Fantasy Football league today]

Ole Miss will travel to Atlanta to take on Louisville on Labor Day. 

This story will be updated.

Lane Kiffin with Ole Miss.
Lane Kiffin tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Recommended Stories