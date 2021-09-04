Lane Kiffin tests positive for breakthrough case of COVID-19: 'I am grateful to be vaccinated'
University of Mississippi football coach Lane Kiffin has tested positive for COVID-19. Kiffin will not coach when the team takes on Louisville on Monday.
Kiffin — who is fully vaccinated — tested positive for a breakthrough case of the virus. He said he was "grateful to be vaccinated," and stated he was only experiencing mild symptoms from the virus.
Kiffin added that the team has no other positives. He applauded the team's "commitment to vaccination" for preventing a team-wide spread.
Ole Miss will travel to Atlanta to take on Louisville on Labor Day.
