Lane Kiffin tells Nick Saban: 'Good luck in the playoffs' and 'See you next year'

The Alabama football team defeated Auburn 24-22 in four overtimes during Saturday's Iron Bowl in Auburn, Alabama.

Alabama football coach Nick Saban was greeted by his wife, Terry Saban, outside the locker room with a big hug.

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin commented on a tweet of Saban and his wife with two heart emojis and a goat emoji and "Mrs." with a goat emoji.

Kiffin was a Saban offensive coordinator at Alabama from 2014-16.

After the game, Saban celebrated with players in the locker room by dancing.

Kiffin commented on a tweet that showed Saban dancing by saying, "Great moves!!! Congrats on the Iron Bowl @AlabamaFTBL Good luck in the playoffs. See you next year."

The College Football Playoff field won't be announced until Sunday, Dec. 5 after Alabama faces the Georgia Bulldogs in the Southeastern Conference Championship on Saturday, Dec. 4.

Great moves 🐐!!! Congrats on the Iron Bowl @AlabamaFTBL Good luck in the playoffs. See you next year. https://t.co/Rz3ZzFjgUB — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) November 28, 2021

Ole Miss football concluded its regular season Thursday with a 31-21 win against Mississippi State. Ole Miss improved to 10-2 overall and 6-2 in the SEC.

Also, Kiffin has been rumored for several head coach openings — including LSU and Southern California — and head coaching positions not yet open — the Miami Hurricanes.

Miami and Southern California are not on the 2022 Alabama football schedule. LSU and Ole Miss both are on Nick Saban's schedule for the 2022 Alabama football season.

Alabama defeated Ole Miss 42-21 in Tuscaloosa on Oct. 2.

