Lane Kiffin takes a dig at Paul Finebaum for doubting Nick Saban’s dynasty

On the final day of 2023 SEC media days, Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin took the podium to address reporters. He discussed his program, the players, the upcoming season and the state of college football.

Kiffin, known for his hilarious antics and viral-worthy quotes, called out ESPN college football analyst and show host, Paul Finebaum.

Finebaum recently doubted Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s ability to carry on the impressive run he’s had in Tuscaloosa since 2007. If there’s one thing Saban feeds off of, it’s doubt.

Knowing Saban as well as he does, Kiffin thanked Finebaum for “pissing him off.” The Rebels head coach was once the offensive coordinator for the Crimson Tide and is credited with updating Alabama’s offensive style.

“It’s why we have Finebaum, so he can motivate [Saban] every other year and say ‘oh his dynasty is over and this is the end of Saban,’ and we’re like ‘hey, thanks a lot for pissing him off…'”

"It's why we have Finebaum, so he can motivate him every other year and say oh his dynasty is over and this is the end of Saban and then we're like hey thanks a lot for pissing him off…" – @Lane_Kiffin #HottyToddy | #SECMD23 pic.twitter.com/eC52qe6JfS — The Next Round (@NextRoundLive) July 20, 2023

