Lane Kiffin shows up for Ole Miss commit Quinshon Judkins' AHSAA Super 7 football championship game

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin showed up for the AHSAA Super 7 Class 5A title game between Pike Road and Pleasant Grove Thursday night in Birmingham.

Kiffin posted a photo of Protective Stadium and was seen on the sidelines soon after. He saw three-star Ole Miss running back commit Quinshon Judkins score twice as Pike Road looked to win its first state championship.

Before halftime, Judkins had over 100 yards rushing.

Pike Road four-star defensive lineman Khurtiss Perry has listed his top five as Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, UCF and Texas. He had a half sack and 2.5 tackles for loss by halftime.

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin watches the action in the AHSAA Class 5A State Football Championship Game at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., on Thursday December 2, 2021.

Pike Road also has freshman athlete Anthony Rogers, who already has offers from Georgia, Auburn, Penn State and more.

Ole Miss has the No. 38 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite and No. 13 in the SEC. Kiffin led Ole Miss to a 10-2 regular season.

