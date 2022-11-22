Lane Kiffin shoots down rumors he’s heading to Auburn

The “news” broke Monday evening that Lane Kiffin is planning to leave Ole Miss on Friday to take the head coaching position at Auburn.

However, the man himself, Lane Kiffin, responded on Twitter “that’s news to me … Nice sources.”

That’s news to me Jon. 🤦‍♂️. Nice sources 🚫👿🪑🍽 https://t.co/P8rdpxEk0p — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) November 22, 2022

There’s the Egg Bowl on Thursday between the Rebels and Mississippi State.

Kiffin seems to be more focused on the annual rivalry game than an exit strategy from Oxford.

The source behind the original report offered this on WCBI:

Sources say Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is planning to step down Friday and become the next head coach of Auburn. Moments ago, sources in the Ole Miss athletic department denied that report. Sources close to Auburn say they have not offered the head coaching position to anyone at this time.

Consider that an audible … maybe.

This is what Kiffin’s contract at Ole Miss pays him:

Details of Lane Kiffin's new contract, per @SINow sources:

– starting salary of $7.25M, escalates by $100K each year ($7.55M in final year 2025).

– support staff salary pool to reach a minimum of $3.5M

– Kiffin can get as much as a $200K bonus if at least 40K season tickets sold — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 6, 2021

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire