Lane Kiffin shares hilarious story of getting chewed out by Nick Saban during Alabama days

Ole Miss football's Lane Kiffin is known for his sharp wit and even sharper offensive schemes, but even he had his fair share of humbling moments. In the wake of former Alabama coach Nick Saban's retirement, Kiffin shared a hilarious story from his stint as Alabama's offensive coordinator (2014-2016) in an interview with ESPN.

During 2016 fall camp, Kiffin — known for his innovative offensive schemes — couldn't resist a little friendly competition. In a practice pitting the starting offense against the starting defense, he unleashed a barrage of "cool plays" – reverses, double passes, trick sets – in defiance of cautionary advice from fellow coaches not to go overboard on Saban's defense.

"I'd come from the Pete Carroll camp. I wasn't wired that way, to let the defense win," Kiffin told ESPN.

Saban, predictably, was not amused. Kiffin recalls the tongue-lashing he received following the practice, as the legendary Alabama coach insisted Kiffin was simply trying to win the drill and show up the defense rather than actively help them.

The stubborn Kiffin then took the field in the next practice and ran the most basic, old-school offense imaginable, even lining up the quarterback under center on third-and-8, with predictable results – the defense dominated.

Saban wasn't buying it. A tense staff meeting ensued, culminating in a private tête-à-tête with Kiffin, who flippantly told Saban that he was running the offense he thought the head coach wanted the defense to prepare for.

"I have to sit there, and he is screaming at me, standing over me screaming as I'm sitting in my chair. I thought he was going to fight me physically," said Kiffin. "So, yes, I got a lot of ass-chewings, but that's the biggest one and one that no one saw. But I deserved it."

But Saban wasn't done. In a hilarious twist, he compared Kiffin to P.J. Funnybunny, a mischievous, chaotic bunny from a children's book!

"He screamed at me that I was the bunny," Kiffin said, "and we were like, 'What the hell is that? There's no way Coach has read a little kid's bedtime story like that!'"

Safe to say, the practice squabble was just a bump in the road for Kiffin and Saban's relationship, as the two produced three SEC titles and a national championship during their shared time in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Kiffin went 0-3 against Saban at Ole Miss, most recently losing 24-10 in the 2023 season.

