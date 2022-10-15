Lane Kiffin says ‘let’s go beat the state of Alabama today, go Vols’

No. 8 Tennessee (5-0, 2-0 SEC) will host No. 1 Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 7.

Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT. CBS will televise the Southeastern Conference matchup.

ESPN “College GameDay” broadcasted live at the University of Tennessee ahead of the Vols and Crimson Tide matchup.

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin was a guest on “College GameDay.” The Rebels host Auburn on Saturday at noon EDT (ESPN).

Kiffin discussed the Tennessee-Alabama contest on “GameDay.”

“Let’s go beat the state of Alabama today, go Vols,” Kiffin said.

Kiffin served as Tennessee’s head coach during the 2009 season. He guided the Vols to a 7-6 record and an appearance in the Chick-fil-A Bowl against Virginia Tech.

On Jan. 12, 2010, Kiffin resigned his position as the Vols’ head coach.He left the Vols to become head coach at USC.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire