Here’s what Lane Kiffin said prior to top 25 showdown with LSU

LSU’s set to face Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss on Saturday night. The Tigers will head to Oxford looking for a different result than what happened last time they were there in 2021. LSU lost that one 31-17.

“Excited to play LSU,” Kiffin said, “These guys are extremely talented, phenomenal looking team. Great O-line, great receivers.”

Kiffin added that LSU is “maybe the hottest conference in the country” and said it’s a challenge to play teams with the talent of Alabama and LSU back-to-back weeks.

The game will kick at 5 p.m. CT and be televised by ESPN. LSU currently sits as a 2.5-point favorite.

On the offensive line issues

When speaking about the offensive line, Kiffin put it bluntly, saying they have to get better.

“Got to coach better, involve different schemes, different things,” Kiffin said.

“The running game is interesting. You have these games and all of a sudden they’ll pop and you have a bunch of explosive runs. So we just got to go to work and figure out a way.”

The Rebels are just 92nd in rushing success rate through four weeks.

On defending Jayden Daniels

“This guy is playing great,” Lane Kiffin said of Jayden Daniels.

Kiffin discussed the game last year, saying Ole Miss missed an opportunity to take advantage of Daniels mistake early on. After that, Daniels got hot and LSU went on a roll.

Kiffin said, “I don’t know that we’re in a better position” to face him this year than we were last year.

Kiffin mentioned Daniels rushing ability, saying he’s “hard to bring down.”

On bouncing back from the Alabama loss

In 2021, after getting blown out by Alabama, Ole Miss only lost once more the rest of the way.

Last year, the Alabama loss began a four-game losing streak to end the year for Ole Miss.

Kiffin hopes this year resembles something closer to 2021, saying “We have a lot of football in front of us.”

On Brian Kelly

“Coach does a good job,” Kiffin said on Brian Kelly.

“Notre Dame over the years too, very organized. Teams play really well and play with good discipline and play tough and physical. And he’s a really, really good recruiter.”

On Malik Nabers

Kiffin was asked about covering Malik Nabers.

He said, “I’ve seen him before. Unbelievable receiver.”

Kiffin said Nabers is the type of talented player you expect to see at LSU.

“There’s a reason the last three coaches there won national championships,” he added.

