What Lane Kiffin said after Ole Miss football topped Mercer
Ole Miss football dominated Mercer on Saturday to open its season.
Ole Miss football dominated Mercer on Saturday to open its season.
We think these teams are set to improve after bad seasons in 2022.
Follow us all day for updates on the Week 1 Saturday college football action.
Deion Sanders was tired of hearing Colorado wasn't going to be good, and he let his haters have it after his team's win over No. 17 TCU.
Ohio State had an up-and-down performance on offense to open the 2023 season.
The rest of the game was canceled following the shooting.
Andy Reid got a play from a janitor, so why can't the Lions get one from a ref?
Colorado was a 20.5-point underdog.
The former interim heavyweight champion rebounded from a disappointing loss to Jon Jones in a heavyweight title fight in March by pummeling Serghei Spivac on Saturday in the main event of UFC Paris.
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs begin this weekend with one of the traditional jewels of the calendar, the Southern 500 in Darlington, South Carolina.
Hollins was one of two people wounded in the on-campus shooting that killed Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry.
It's a chance for Tennessee State, coached by Eddie George, to play on the national stage, a place not many HBCU football teams get to inhabit.
Fantasy football draft season is here. This is your blueprint to build championship teams in 2023.
Beating Novak Djokovic is never that easy.
Judge passed Phillies slugger Ryan Howard.
Our fantasy football analysts unveil their draft rankings for the 2023 season — who will end up on your teams?
The former world No. 1 committed a single unforced error in the third set.
Whether you're going running back in Round 1 or leaning toward ZeroRB, our fantasy rankings can help. Check out how the running backs stack up for 2023.
On Sept. 1, the Braves have a 28% chance of winning the World Series. What can that tell us about the season's final month?
Dalton Del Don tries to help you navigate the running back landscape by identifying potential fantasy draft busts.
Jalen Milroe has reportedly beaten out Tyler Buchner, Dylan Lonergan and Ty Simpson for the starting QB job.