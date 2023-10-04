What Lane Kiffin said about Ole Miss AD asking Rebels fans not to storm the football field

OXFORD — Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin was asked Wednesday to comment on Keith Carter's statement this week that asked Rebels fans to "avoid field-storming situations" in the future.

Fans had made their way onto the field after Ole Miss' 55-49 win over LSU last week, leading to a $100,000 fine from the SEC.

Kiffin said he hadn't seen his athletic director's comments.

"I don't really see my phone all day," Kiffin said. "I leave it in the car, except for this call, then they go and get it."

A portion of Carter's statement was read to Kiffin, who then said he agreed with whatever Carter had to say.

"I think usually the fan thing is a product of not just winning a big game, but winning at the end of it like the Tennessee-Alabama game a year ago," Kiffin said. "Especially if you're coming from behind like in our game, there's so much excitement."

In his statement, released Monday, Carter said that he hoped Ole Miss fans would grow more accustomed to winning big games as the Rebels elevate their football program, thus remaining off the playing field.

He also asked fans to refrain from throwing things on the field as some did in the second half against LSU.

The LSU game saw Ole Miss break the attendance record at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, announcing a figure of 66,703.

"We have the most passionate fans in college athletics, but we must reserve the playing field for our student-athletes and coaches," Carter said.

UNPACKING: How Ole Miss football and Lane Kiffin delivered fans their long-awaited moment vs LSU

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Lane Kiffin: Ole Miss football coach on fans rushing field, AD request