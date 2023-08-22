What Lane Kiffin said about Ole Miss football linebacker Khari Coleman's status, return to practice

OXFORD — Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin said linebacker Khari Coleman is back participating in practice after he was "removed from team activities" for disciplinary reasons.

Kiffin declined to say whether the situation was fully resolved.

"You guys know we handle things internally with discipline and what we do with that," Kiffin said Tuesday.

Coleman was present on Monday and Tuesday for the portion of practice that was open to the media. He seemed to be repping primarily with the second-team defense.

Coleman, listed at 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, played in 11 games for Ole Miss last season and started four of them. The TCU transfer arrived before the start of the 2022 season.

He was named to the preseason watch list for the Butkus Award, which goes to the best linebacker in college football.

Kiffin had announced after the Rebels' first scrimmage on Aug. 12 that Coleman had been "removed from team activities."

AJ BROWN: This Ole Miss football receiver needed encouragement. He got it from Eagles' AJ Brown

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Lane Kiffin updates status of Ole Miss football LB Khari Coleman