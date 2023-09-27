What Lane Kiffin said about Michael Trigg's departure from Ole Miss football program

OXFORD — News broke on Tuesday that Ole Miss football tight end Michael Trigg and linebacker Reginald Hughes were no longer part of the Rebels' program.

Ole Miss did not list a reason for taking such an action. Coach Lane Kiffin was asked for comment on Trigg's departure during the SEC Coaches Teleconference on Wednesday.

"We wish him nothing but the best," Kiffin said. "You know, that's it. We wish him nothing but the best. He's not part of our program, and that's it."

Trigg, who transferred from USC before the 2021 season, appeared in 10 games for Ole Miss and caught 21 passes for 221 yards and four touchdowns. He was the No. 130 overall prospect in the 2021 recruiting class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Hughes played 40 snaps for Ole Miss this season. He appeared in 12 games for the Rebels last season and posted six total tackles.

The Rebels (3-1, 0-1 SEC) take on LSU (3-1, 2-0) on Saturday (5 p.m., ESPN).

