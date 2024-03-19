What Lane Kiffin said about injury to Logan Diggs, and why Ole Miss football could add RB

OXFORD — Ole Miss running back Logan Diggs, who transferred from LSU after the season, underwent offseason knee surgery, Rebels coach Lane Kiffin confirmed Tuesday.

Ole Miss hopes Diggs can contribute at some point in 2024.

"How fast? I don't know," Kiffin said. "That will be a lot to do with how fast he comes back, obviously. But that can be anywhere from the beginning to the end of the season. That can be a blessing, too. When somebody comes back from an injury and it's later in the season, they got fresh legs. Sometimes, it can be a really good thing. So we'll see."

Before his transfer, Diggs had to leave LSU's bowl game against Wisconsin, making it apparent that the Rebels would have an injury of some kind to contend with when he committed on Jan. 10.

Diggs ran for 653 yards and seven touchdowns with the Tigers last season. As a sophomore at Notre Dame in 2022, he racked up 822 rushing yards.

Ulysses Bentley IV also was not present during the portion of Ole Miss practice open to the media. Kiffin had said two weeks ago that the Rebels were dealing with numerous injury issues as they got spring practice underway.

With superstar Quinshon Judkins now at Ohio State, Bentley figures to be the Rebels' lead back this fall.

When asked whether running back might be a position where Ole Miss explores adding in the spring transfer window, which begins April 16, Kiffin said yes.

"You're going to have another free agency window coming up," he said. "If you guys look out there and look at our running back position, just like you would in the NFL, you're going to attack free agency at that spot. It is what it is.

"There's good and bad to everything. The good thing about this really poor system is that you can go fix issues twice a year, but also you may have your own issues, because your own players may be leaving, too, at some other spots that seem to be good right now."

