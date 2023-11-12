What Lane Kiffin said of Georgia's dominance in trenches vs. Ole Miss football

ATHENS, Ga. — The uber-athletic Georgia defensive line was always going to prove difficult for the Ole Miss football front. With the Rebels' offensive line undermanned on Saturday at Sanford Stadium, the difficult became the impossible.

Ole Miss began its 52-17 loss to the Bulldogs without starting right tackle Micah Pettus. After five snaps, the Rebels lost his understudy, Jayden Williams. Center Caleb Warren missed time, too. At one point, just two of the five positions on the Rebels' offensive front were filled by their usual occupant.

"It is what it is," Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said. "It's part of the game, but obviously not exactly the ideal defense that you wanna be playing without your right tackle. Then, a few snaps into the game, you lose the next tackle that you have in there playing. So, we had to move guys around a lot. And lost the center there late, too."

The Bulldogs (10-0, 7-0 SEC) sacked Jaxson Dart twice – not a disastrous outcome. But their backfield disruption was clear for all to see. They handled the Ole Miss run game effectively, too. Quinshon Judkins managed 75 yards and two touchdowns, but averaged just 3.4 yards per carry – well under the 5.29 clip he'd posted in a five-game stretch that saw him go over the 100-yard threshold four times.

Ole Miss football can't generate defensive push

Comparatively, the Georgia offensive line dominated an Ole Miss front six that came into the game as one of the best pass rushes in the country.

The Rebels (8-2, 5-2) never sacked Carson Beck. In fact, they managed just one quarterback pressure, according to Pro Football Focus data. They did not register a tackle-for-loss.

The result was a Georgia offense that never got off-schedule. The Bulldogs did not face their first third down until late in the second quarter, on their way to racking up 611 yards of total offense.

"I said at half, we just couldn't get any pass rush," Kiffin said. "They guy sat back there a long time and guys got really open. That's kind of usually a recipe to have 60 plays for 600 yards. That's usually gonna be a recipe of bad tackling and good protection."

WHAT IT TAKES: For Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss football, competing against SEC's elite starts on recruiting trail

Trey Washington says Ole Miss won't quit

Last season, the Rebels saw their College Football Playoff goals dashed in Week 11 with a home loss to Alabama. A complete collapse followed, including two blowout defeats to Arkansas and Texas Tech and a disastrous loss to Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl.

It's hard not to see the symmetry after the loss to Georgia. But Ole Miss safety Trey Washington said he's optimistic about the Rebels' ability to respond.

"I’m confident," Washington said. "We don’t have quitters. That’s the thing we talk about. You can’t quit after a game like this. You’ve got to stand up and get ready for practice next week."

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: What Ole Miss football's Lane Kiffin said of effort in trenches vs Georgia