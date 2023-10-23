A year after Lane Kiffin rumors, Auburn fans are mostly confident in Hugh Freeze

Oct. 22—AUBURN — Last November, it was reported that Lane Kiffin would be leaving Ole Miss to become the next head coach at Auburn.

However, after rumors swirled for a while, Kiffin ended up remaining in Oxford. Auburn, meanwhile, wound up hiring Hugh Freeze, someone who the Rebel faithful are quite familiar with.

Freeze went 34-25 from 2012-2016 at Ole Miss, reaching the Peach Bowl in 2014 and winning the Sugar Bowl in 2015. He then resigned in 2017 in the midst of recruiting violations and personal misconduct.

On Saturday night, the teams played each other for the first time since the rumors were swirling. Before the game, I spoke with some Auburn fans regarding the rumors, how everything turned out and the state of Auburn's football program going forward.

One fan I talked to, Jerry Weems, felt that Kiffin leaving Oxford for Auburn was never that much of a possibility. That those who were asked to find the next head coach had already made up their minds on Freeze.

"The powers that be knew that it wasn't going to be Lane Kiffin," he said. "Two or three of the main people had already settled on Hugh Freeze and that's who they wanted and that's why he's here now."

Another fan, Roger Sherman, enjoyed the banter between Auburn and Ole Miss fans when the rumors first started, but is happy with how things ultimately turned out.

"When we were entertaining the idea of hiring Lane Kiffin, it was fun to sit there and badger the Ole Miss fans about it," Sherman said. "But I'm much happier with Hugh Freeze."

From what I gathered, it seems that Auburn fans would have been okay with Kiffin as the head coach, but have confidence that Freeze can take the Tigers to the heights they believe they can reach.

Sherman feels that, although Kiffin is a great coach, he wouldn't have been as good a fit on The Plains as Freeze is now.

"I just think he identifies with the Auburn fans more so than Lane Kiffin, meaning that we felt like he would always be a good fit here," he said. "Coaching wise I think Lane Kiffin is a hell of a coach, but I'm glad we have who we have. No regrets."

Weems feels that since his arrival, Freeze has brought new life to the Auburn football program. However, he also understands that it will take time for that to translate in a big way.

"He's recruited better, certainly better, certainly, than (Brian) Harsin did in the two years he was here," he said. "Hugh has already asked the people to be patient and that it's going to take time because half the roster we're playing with is new.

"Him and that roster's only been here since January, so it's just going to take time and, like any program, it's a complete rebuild. It's going to take a couple of years to get where we want to be."

Sherman feels largely the same and holds no ill will towards Kiffin. That remained the case heading into an Ole Miss-Auburn game where the clash between the two coaches was hyped up quite a bit.

"It's built up like it's Lane Kiffin vs. Hugh Freeze. It's not about that," he said. "We are, most of us, I think, are trying to be patient and realize that we won't be kind of relevant until maybe 2025. We need some more recruiting."

Though Sherman and Weems are confident in Freeze. There are some detractors within the Auburn fanbase.

The first person I got to talk to was Dan Annuick. He would've liked someone who can add even more juice to Auburn, much like Deion Sanders is for Colorado.

Annuick is wary of Freeze's past, both as a college football coach and beforehand. That said, he's willing to see how it all plays out.

"I certainly think Hugh Freeze is a good coach, but with all of his personal problems, I'm not sure I thought that was the best hire for Auburn at the time," he said. "We'll see. Time will tell."

james.murphy@djournal.com