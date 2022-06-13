Lane Kiffin roasts Tennessee after Notre Dame upset

College sports fans have a special ability to never seemingly forget anything. No matter if it happened last week, last year, last decade, or a generation ago, college fans tend to have a hard time letting things go.

That’s the case with Tennessee Volunteers fans and former Vols head coach Lane Kiffin, who left Knoxville to take the USC job before ultimately ending up at Ole Miss. In Kiffin’s return trip to Knoxville as an opposing head coach this past fall he was greeted by mustard bottles and plenty else being hurled his way after a thrilling Ole Miss victory.

Some Tennessee fans were trying to give it to Kiffin on Sunday, but the head football coach gave it right back.

Awesome thanks for asking!! We are watching @OleMissBSB advance to the @CWSOmaha !! What are you guys today in Knoxville?? 🤔 https://t.co/OOJbD4stgn — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) June 12, 2022

Boom, roasted.

Kiffin continues his incredibly unlikely path to likability to me, something I never thought was possible during his days at USC.

