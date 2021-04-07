Lane Kiffin reveals one way Bill Belichick is more thorough than most GMs

Henry McKenna
·2 min read
A few college coaches can probably expect calls from New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick ahead of the 2021 NFL draft.

It’s customary for Belichick to inquire about the prospects he might draft. He doesn’t call every coach — not even close. But he definitely makes calls to some, particularly those with whom he has longstanding relationships, like Chip Kelly and Nick Saban and, apparently, Lane Kiffin.

Kiffin was asked about how often he hears from NFL coaches, inquiring about prospects ahead of the NFL draft.

“We get some calls. Probably not as much as you’d think,” Kiffin said during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. “No disrespect, I think a lot of people in the NFL think ‘OK, well we’ve got it figured out. We don’t need opinions from college guys.’ That may sound crazy to you, but that does happen.

“The really good ones like him, he’s so smart he’ll call and say — I remember it was a tight end — he was like, ‘OK, I remember you had Zach Miller 10 years ago with the Raiders or whatever it was. How do you compare him to him?’ That’s how smart he is. To be able to remember who you had and players you were around (to) compare them to. That’s why he’s so great at that.”

Kiffin, currently the coach at Ole Miss, has worked for Saban and Alabama along with a number of other stops.

