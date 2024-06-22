Lane Kiffin pretends to be Uber driver in latest Ole Miss football recruiting pitch

OXFORD ― It's a big weekend of official visits for Ole Miss football on the recruiting trail, and Lane Kiffin is opening up his bag of tricks.

That includes, as it turns out, moonlighting as a chauffeur.

Ladarian Clardy, an uncommitted four-star safety prospect from Pensacola, Florida, posted a video to social media on Friday afternoon with the Rebels' coach behind the wheel.

"Hey, Uber driver, can you take me back to The Square?" Clardy asked Kiffin.

"I can take you anywhere you want to go as long as you come to The 'Sip," Kiffin replied.

Those who keep up with Kiffin's antics will know this isn't the first time he's cosplayed as an employee of a ride-sharing company.

He made a similar move when recruiting Jaylon Robinson, a transfer portal wide receiver, in the spring of 2022. Robinson later committed to the Rebels.

Ole Miss' Class of 2025, as of Friday evening, holds 12 commitments and ranks 25th nationally.

