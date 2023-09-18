Lane Kiffin preparing for Alabama defense called by Travaris Robinson, not Kevin Steele

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin said it seems like there's been a change with who is calling defense for Alabama football.

Kiffin said the Rebels are preparing for a Crimson Tide defense called by Travaris Robinson, the secondary coach, not defensive coordinator Kevin Steele.

"I don’t know what happened after the Texas game," Kiffin told reporters Sunday on Zoom. "But, you know, our guys watching the TV copy schematically in this last game, it certainly seems like T-Rob’s now calling the defense. We played him before at South Carolina, so we’re preparing accordingly, you know, for him calling the defense. He’s done a good job too. And they’ve got really good players."

Alabama allowed three points to South Florida on the road after giving up 34 points to Texas at home.

Steele re-joined the Alabama football staff in the offseason. He was Saban's first defensive coordinator at Alabama in 2007. Since then, he has called defenses for Clemson, LSU, Auburn and Miami.

"We’ve been against Kevin a number of times," Kiffin said. "Worked with him at Alabama, then played against him at Auburn and LSU. But it seems like there’s been a change there."

Robinson has been on staff with Alabama since January of 2022. He first coached the cornerbacks but now he oversees the entire secondary. Robinson has coordinating experience, having been at South Carolina as the defensive coordinator from 2016-19.

Robinson has made stops at places such as Auburn, Florida, Texas Tech, Southern Miss and Western Kentucky as a defensive backs coach.

No. 12 Alabama (2-1) faces No. 16 Ole Miss (3-0) on Saturday (2:30 p.m., CBS) at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

