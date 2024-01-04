Lane Kiffin posts photo of hooked shark after Quinshon Judkins transfer: 'Catch and release'

On Thursday, it was revealed that Ole Miss star running back Quinshon Judkins will enter the NCAA transfer portal, signaling an end to a stellar two-year career with the Rebels.

It would appear as though the program is leaving behind is done with him, as well. In the hours after news of Judkins’ transfer broke, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin took to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, to post a picture of a shark with a hook through its mouth being brought aboard a boat.

Along with the photo, Kiffin wrote, “Catch and release,” followed by a shark emoji.

Judkins was a first-team all-SEC selection as a sophomore last season after rushing for 1,158 yards and 15 touchdowns. Given his past production and accomplishments, he’s likely to be one of the most hotly pursued players in the portal.

Coaches are often publicly magnanimous with outgoing players, if only because in the age of such widespread player movement, it's possible that outbound transfer may end up finding their way back before their college career was over. In Kiffin and Judkins' case, though, this would appear to signal the end of whatever relationship the two parties had.

Even without Judkins, the Rebels are well-positioned to succeed next season after an 11-win 2023 campaign that set the program record for most victories in a season.

Ole Miss brings back many of its key players from last season and will bring in what is currently the top-ranked transfer class in the country, a haul that includes defensive Walter Nolen from Texas A&M, wide receiver Juice Wells from South Carolina and defensive lineman Princely Umanmielen from Florida.

At the very least, the Rebels would seem unlikely to suffer the same fate as that poor shark.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Lane Kiffin posts 'catch and release' quip after Quinshon Judkins transfer