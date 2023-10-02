Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss are rewriting their stories after LSU win

Oct. 1—OXFORD — Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss knew what people said. That the Rebels couldn't win the big game, that they fell flat when it mattered most. That they would keep being on the wrong end of every column or sports news talk show until something changed.

But then Saturday night at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium happened. And maybe — just maybe — the narrative has finally started to be rewritten.

Then-No. 20 Ole Miss took down No. 13 LSU 55-49 in an all-time, old-fashioned shootout between a pair of teams who refused to yield until clock operators forced them to do so. The game had everything: a record-setting crowd, more than 1,300 yards and 100 points combined between the Magnolia Bowl rivals, a pair of former Pac-12 quarterbacks throw four touchdowns apiece, each team leading by two possessions at a given point in the game and more than a few defensive gaffes by all parties.

And when the dust settled, Ole Miss fans rushed the field to embrace their beloved Rebels in a way that appeared as cathartic as it did exciting.

"Going into the last eight minutes, our team did not flinch," senior wide receiver Tre Harris, who caught the game-winning touchdown, said. "We didn't show any hesitation or negative body language. We knew what we had to do, and that is exactly what we did."

A week ago in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Ole Miss had its chance at one of those elusive signature victories — the ones pundits mention ad nauseum and challenge coaches to attain, particularly once their programs have reached a certain stature. The Rebels had chance after chance but fell flat in a 24-10 loss against a Crimson Tide team that looked the most vulnerable it has in nearly a decade. Ole Miss had a shot at knocking off Alabama last year in Oxford, trailing by six with the ball late deep in opposing territory. The big win alluded the Rebels that Saturday night too, and the season proceeded to spiral from there.

The Rebels, ranked No. 16 in the latest AP Poll, have reached bowl games in each of Kiffin's three previous seasons, including a berth in the Sugar Bowl following a 10-win 2021 season. For reference, Ole Miss hadn't been to a bowl game at all since 2015 prior to Kiffin's arrival. Without question, the Rebels are in as stable a place as they've been in some time.

But there was still talk. Talk that, despite winning games over ranked opponents like Indiana, Arkansas, Texas A&M or Kentucky, that this version of Ole Miss lacked the mental fortitude to win a game that truly mattered. That it couldn't win against a traditional powerhouse with the cards stacked against them. And, after all, this was mighty LSU, a team as hot as anybody in college football the last few weeks with three national titles to its credit since the turn of the millennium.

Then Saturday night happened. And the Rebels flipped the script.

"It's so important. Just being able to know that when we face adversity, that we can overcome it the very next week, that's so huge," junior quarterback Jaxson Dart said. "I think it gives a great direction and a great confidence moving forward. It very closely could've been the other way on the other side feeling like crap. Just us being able to be resilient as a team, just guys being able to step up and make plays was huge and says a lot about our culture that we built."

It was LSU that handed Ole Miss its first loss in 2022, a 45-20 game in Baton Rouge that Ole Miss actually led at halftime and trailed by four heading into the fourth quarter. It was the first of five losses in six tries for the Rebels, who had climbed as high as No. 7 in the AP Poll. The losses snowballed, and a team that started off perfectly had no solutions to the test being handed out each week.

But in Week 2 of 2023, the Rebels went down to New Orleans and faced a ranked Tulane team. Tulane was without its starting quarterback, but the Green Wave were still largely in control of a game the Rebels couldn't seem to find their footing in. Ole Miss did eventually find its way, though, and Dart told reporters he felt such a game wasn't one the 2022 version of the team likely would not have been able to win.

A loss to Alabama in the last two decades isn't anything to hang your head about. But the world eagerly awaited to see how Kiffin and the Rebels would respond after taking a punch directly to the gut in a game where Dart and the offense completely sputtered in a game that was there for the taking. Would this year's team be more like the 2021 team that got battered by Alabama and went onto win 10 games? Or would it fold like the 2022 Rebels after heartbreak?

Dart embodies the 2023 Rebels: It doesn't matter what happened before. All that matters is right now. And, as he came onto the field for the winning drive, Dart admits he was thinking of the moment as one that could answer an impossibly tough question: "How do you want your legacy to here?"

"I think Jaxson [Dart] kind of fits in what I'm saying about the team as much as anybody. As far as all the heat, all the criticism, how he played in Alabama, can he play in big games, all of that,' Kiffin said. " ... A lot of quarterbacks, a lot of years, a lot of games where you're down two scores and you don't take the team and lead them like that."

Circumstance matters in sports, even if a given box score doesn't allow for a whole narrative to be told on a weekly basis. But the fans who watch their teams week in and week out know what's at stake every Saturday in the fall. Sometimes it's about more than anything happening on the field that particular night. It's about changing perceptions.

There is still plenty of season left to be played. There are many chapters to be written about the 2023 Rebels. But on Sept. 30, Ole Miss had a chance to change its recent story, to show the world it had what it took to win "the big game." And it did.

"I challenged them. No disrespect to last year's team, but I said, OK, the last two years — we were 8-1, play Alabama here and had a chance to beat them, go to 9-1. We lose to Alabama. We let that completely affect us and we fall apart," Kiffin said. " ... Two years ago, our team that was very close, very tight, went into Alabama, and got smoked ... We were 3-0 going in there at the time, just like this team. That team rallied, went 10-2 and went to the Sugar Bowl."

" ... You make the choice. Which team are you going to be? So, I hope they answered that today."

michael.katz@djournal.com