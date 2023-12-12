Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss football look for best available players in transfer portal

OXFORD — It's been no secret that Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has his own unique impact on players coming to Oxford from the transfer portal.

Ole Miss had a total of 23 players turn to Oxford for the 2023 season from the portal, which was the most in the SEC. However, Kiffin can also hold on to transfer portal players and succeed in that aspect.

Before the season began, Kiffin kept five of his six offensive linemen who played the most snaps in 2022. An area that has seen the Rebels shine has helped running back Quinshon Judkins claim fourth in rushing yards in the SEC.

During the new age of the transfer portal, players' decisions to change schools can come arbitrarily. It could come before a bowl game or happen after the season, but rosters are affected whenever the decision is made, which Kiffin has had to adjust to.

Kiffin said Tuesday no players have opted out of the New Year's Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl matchup against Penn State (10-2) on Dec. 30 (11 a.m., ESPN) in Atlanta. The game is still over two weeks away, with some decisions possibly pending for the Rebels (10-2).

When asked if there are players Kiffin targets from the transfer portal, his answer was very direct.

"It's kind of always been more of a model of, you know, the best available players," Kiffin said, "because you still don't know your rosters constantly changing nowadays."

With more than 1,000 players entering the winter transfer portal during the first day of the 30-day window on Dec. 4, it makes situations after a season more complicated in trying to grab the best available rather than specific areas or spots a program will need.

BOWL PROJECTION: Ole Miss football bowl projections: Is Rebels' resume enough for New Year's Six berth?

"You got another window in the spring that guys can go in the portal," Kiffin said. "So we're going to work finding the available and try to find the best players that we can get."

Michael Chavez covers high school sports, among others, for the Clarion-Ledger. Email him at mchavez@gannett.com or reach out to him on X, formerly Twitter @MikeSChavez.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Lane Kiffin looking for best available players in transfer portal