Lane Kiffin: Ole Miss football WR Zakhari Franklin made decision not to play vs Georgia

OXFORD — Ole Miss football wide receiver Zakhari Franklin did not play for the Rebels against Georgia, remaining sidelined for the sixth time this season.

The highly touted UTSA transfer missed the first three weeks of the season due to an injury suffered over the offseason. Since then, it's been difficult for Franklin to earn consistent playing time, with the Rebels leaning heavily on their starting trio of Tre Harris, Jordan Watkins and Dayton Wade.

On Monday, coach Lane Kiffin said Franklin made the decision not to play in last week's loss to Georgia.

"He did make the trip," Kiffin said. "I don't know the plan for him the rest of the year. So, he ended up ‒ by his decision ‒ not playing. So, you'd have to ask him."

Franklin is college football's active leader in receiving touchdowns with 38. He posted 3,348 receiving yards over a four-year career with the Roadrunners. Franklin has made four receptions for 38 yards and one touchdown with the Rebels this season.

ARNETT: What Ole Miss football's Lane Kiffin said about firing of Zach Arnett, coaching volatility

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Why Ole Miss football WR Zakhari Franklin didn't play vs Georgia