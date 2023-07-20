Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss football updates at 2023 SEC Media Days: Follow our live coverage

NASHVILLE — Ole Miss football will take part in 2023 SEC Media Days on Thursday, with Lane Kiffin entering the fourth season of his tenure with the Rebels.

Among the primary storylines heading into the season will be the preseason quarterback competition between Jaxson Dart and Oklahoma State transfer Spencer Sanders.

What else should we expect from Kiffin and his attending players – Quinshon Judkins, Cedric Johnson and Deantre Prince – at media days?

When will Lane Kiffin speak at 2023 SEC Media Days?

Time: 9:05 a.m. CT.

TV: SEC Network.

FREEZE ON OM EXIT: What Auburn coach Hugh Freeze said about the end of his Ole Miss football tenure

Which Ole Miss football players are at 2023 SEC Media Days?

Running back Quinshon Judkins will join Kiffin at the podium, fresh off leading the SEC in rushing yards as a true freshman. Standout defenders Cedric Johnson and Deantre Prince will also speak.

