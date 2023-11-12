For Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss football, competing against SEC's elite starts on recruiting trail

ATHENS, Ga. — Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin softened his hard truth with some self-criticism.

He acknowledged that the Rebels needed to coach better to have a chance against Georgia – which thumped Ole Miss 52-17 Saturday at Sanford Stadium. But Kiffin is typically a straight-shooter in defeat. And any effort to attribute the gap on the scoreboard to anything other than the gap in talent between the Rebels (8-2, 5-2 SEC) and Bulldogs (10-0, 7-0) would feel dishonest.

"We would have to recruit at a better level, do a better job of recruiting," Kiffin said when asked what the Rebels have to do to compete with Georgia − which is on Ole Miss' schedule again next season as the SEC moves to a division-less format.

There is no Brock Bowers equivalent on the Ole Miss roster. The Rebels can't lean on an offensive line composed of four top-100 recruits. They can't match the depth of the Georgia two-deep on defense, where the Bulldogs' players average a 4.19-star rating in the 247Sports Composite.

Kiffin knew Ole Miss couldn't hang with the Bulldogs athletically coming into the week. He pinned his hopes on coaching creativity and an offensive scheme designed in part to manage this kind of talent mismatch.

Opening their bag of tricks on the first drive of the game, the Rebels executed a direct snap to running back Quinshon Judkins to convert on fourth-and-short. They stole a first down with a third-quarter fake punt, too.

And what did those small successes achieve? Maybe they kept the Georgia starters in the game for an extra drive.

No amount of creativity could undo the beating the Rebels took at the point of attack on both sides of the ball. On offense, an undermanned offensive line failed to open holes for the Ole Miss running game and couldn't allow quarterback Jaxson Dart enough time in the pocket to work his magic.

On the defensive front, where the Rebels did not have any notable absentees, Ole Miss got ripped to shreds. Georgia averaged 8.6 yards per rush. Its offensive line did not allow a sack or a tackle for loss.

The message from Georiga, on both sides of the ball, told the Rebels they weren't ready for this.

"That was not a (College Football) Playoff looking team that we put out there today," Kiffin said. "So, the last thing I'm worried about is knocking us out of the playoffs. We don't deserve to be in the playoffs, or a conversation about it."

The 10 yards per play the Rebels allowed to the Bulldogs would agree. Ole Miss has played teams with more pure talent previously this season. Alabama, LSU and Texas A&M all qualify for that description. But these Bulldogs? They were different. No amount of chipping away in the margins would have changed the outcome of Saturday's contest.

As Kiffin noted, talent acquisition is the way to narrow the wide margin that separates these two programs at present. The Rebels have the No. 20 recruiting class in college football, as things stand. They'll almost certainly use the transfer portal to supplement that group, too. Georgia's Class of 2024 ranks first in the nation, which just keeps reloading.

The Rebels are the 26th consecutive victim of Kirby Smart's juggernaut. The odds are against them being the last.

"Add us to the list," Kiffin said.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Lane Kiffin: Ole Miss football must recruit better to compete with Georgia