Lane Kiffin: Ole Miss football wideout played with two plates in his hand against Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. — Though Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin told reporters Monday that he expected to have wideout Jordan Watkins available this week, he said postgame Saturday that he harbored internal doubts over his leading receiver's status.

Watkins had two plates inserted into his right hand following an injury he suffered during the Rebels' open week, Kiffin said.

"He wanted to play," Kiffin said. "I did not think he'd play. He obviously didn't do anything all week. This morning, he was like, 'I can catch.' He went out and caught with the cast on. Obviously, we still didn't use him very much, but that says a lot for a guy with one hand."

Watkins was a limited participant in Ole Miss' 28-21 win over Auburn (3-4, 0-4 SEC) at Jordan-Hare Stadium. He did not catch a pass, with Ole Miss (6-1, 3-1) primarily using a receiver trio of Tre Harris, Dayton Wade and Zakhari Franklin.

He did, however, contribute on special teams, helping to steady a stumbling unit by filling his normal role as the punt returner in the second half.

"How sweet is that?" Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart said. "He just got hurt it feels like a few days ago, and he's able to go back in there and catch some punts and even be out there during the game. He'll be back ASAP."

