Lane Kiffin: Ole Miss football approaching Georgia game with 'nothing to lose' mentality

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin is taking a different approach to the Rebels' latest matchup with an elite program as it travels to face Georgia on Saturday.

While Kiffin has yet to face Georgia since taking the reins at Oxford in 2020, he compared the impending matchup with the back-to-back national champions to Ole Miss' previous two road games against Alabama in 2021 and in Week 4 of the 2023 college football season.

"I think you've got to watch that you don't give off a tight, nervous vibe to your team," Kiffin told ESPN on Wednesday. "As I've looked back at the two road trips like this with elite teams, the two times we went to Alabama, the players could feel me get uptight and we played that way. I don't feel like that this week."

The No. 2 Bulldogs (9-0, 6-0 SEC) are on a 26-game winning streak and haven't lost at home since 2019, when they fell to South Carolina in double overtime. Meanwhile Kiffin, who has his best team since taking over at Ole Miss, is hoping the No. 9 Rebels (8-1, 5-1) can keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive with what would be one of the top upsets in recent memory.

Kiffin recalled traveling to Tuscaloosa to take on No. 2 Alabama as the head coach at Tennessee in 2009 and approaching the game with a nothing-to-lose mentality.

"I say that because this game has a different feel," Kiffin said. "Georgia is the No. 1 team in the country (in the AP poll). They haven't lost at home in four years. We're little ol' Ole Miss. We're double-digit underdogs going there at night. I mean, what is there to lose? If everyone expects you to lose and all the analytics and stats say you're supposed to lose, then there's nothing to lose.

"As I said, I have a much different feeling, and it's much different what I'm telling these guys versus the Alabama game."

Ole Miss' (No. 10 AP/No. 10 US LBM Coaches) lone loss this season came 24-10 on the road against Alabama, after the Crimson Tide struggled in a 17-3 win over USF. Kiffin recalled fans believing the Rebels should've won at the time with Alabama reeling, but he said he's focused on blocking out that noise this time around.

"People were all of a sudden, 'Whoa, Alabama's struggling," Kiffin said. "They can't figure out their quarterback. Maybe little ol' Ole Miss should win this game,'" Kiffin said. "I feel now a lot like I did when we got here and played Alabama the first year [a 63-48 Alabama win] and they were No. 1, went on to win the national championship, and everybody thought there's no way we were going to win, so there's no pressure."

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin: 'What is there to lose' against Georgia?