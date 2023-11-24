Lane Kiffin makes Ole Miss pitch to playoff committee but expects to be ignored | Toppmeyer

STARKVILLE, Miss. – The College Football Playoff committee won’t be interested in Lane Kiffin’s stumping for Ole Miss to claim a New Year’s Six bowl bid. That’s not just my opinion. That’s Kiffin’s opinion.

“They’re not going to listen to me and say, ‘Oh, that’s a good point Coach Kiffin made, so we’re going to move them up and put them in a New Year’s Six,” Kiffin quipped after the Rebels improved to 10-2 on Thursday with a 17-7 win against Mississippi State.

Nevertheless, I asked Kiffin for his pitch to the committee, and he obliged. He offered a case based on Ole Miss’ record against “a super-hard schedule.”

The committee determines not only playoff bids but also the New Year’s Six bowl matchups. Entering the Egg Bowl, the No. 12 Rebels narrowly would have missed being among the teams earmarked for the New Year's Six.

In making a case for the Rebels, Kiffin pointed out their losses came on the road against Alabama and Georgia, two teams that have one loss between them.

Who, Kiffin asked rhetorically, did the other two-loss teams lose to and where did those losses occur?

The committee’s hesitation toward Ole Miss, though, is not that the Rebels lost to Georgia, but how they lost in a 52-17 trouncing two weeks ago.

See, this committee doesn’t seem to care all that much about résumé. If it did, the Rebels would be ranked ahead of No. 9 Missouri and No. 10 Penn State. Ole Miss’ schedule ranks among the nation’s toughest. The Rebels’ best win, against LSU, is better than any attained by Penn State or Missouri. In fact, Missouri lost to LSU – at home, no less.

However, this committee consistently favors the eye test, and Missouri was competitive for four quarters against Georgia and rumbled over Tennessee, a team the committee strangely values. The Tigers are easy on the eyes in victory and defeat, but if they played Alabama, Georgia and LSU – like Ole Miss did – I suspect they’d have three losses, instead of two.

Penn State is buoyed by several blowout wins against some of the Big Ten’s weaker teams, plus an eight- and nine-point loss to Ohio State and Michigan, respectively. Those losses are the best lines on Penn State's résumé. Its best win came against Iowa, which can't score.

Unless Missouri (10-2) loses to Arkansas or Penn State (10-2) falls to Michigan State – both games are Friday – the Rebels likely will be left just outside of the New Year’s Six and wind up in the Citrus Bowl.

If I were doing the ranking, I’d rank Penn State No. 9, Ole Miss No. 10 and Missouri No. 12, with Louisville as my No. 11. The Cardinals (10-1) lost to lowly Pittsburgh and benefited from a softer schedule than the two-loss teams.

Although I think the committee rejecting Ole Miss from the New Year’s Six would amount to a small snub, I’d argue that a Citrus Bowl matchup against Iowa could be an ideal outcome for the Rebels, who need one more win to break the program record for single-season victories.

EGG BOWL: How Ole Miss football beat Mississippi State to keep New Year's Six hopes alive

These Rebels thrive in close games, and a game against the Hawkeyes probably would be a tight, low-scoring affair.

Beating Iowa would be a better way for Ole Miss to go out than, say, getting ground to dust by a physical Texas team in a New Year’s Six bowl, which might feel akin to Ole Miss losing to Baylor in the Sugar Bowl two years ago.

Of course, Kiffin can’t campaign for a relegation to the Citrus Bowl. That would play weak. So, he leaned into a New Year’s Six bid, all the while knowing the committee doesn’t care what he thinks.

The stakes would be higher next year, when the final at-large bid to a 12-team playoff could be on the line.

A year ago, the committee ignored Nick Saban’s desperate groveling for a playoff bid as a two-loss team. If Saban’s all-out media blitz didn’t move the committee, then Kiffin’s 30-second pitch in a postgame news conference will fall on deaf ears.

Ole Miss probably didn’t change any minds with how it beat Mississippi State, either. The Rebels are a balanced team whose record is a testament to their ability to prevail in close games, by any means necessary, but this committee prefers blowout wins and competitive losses to good teams.

That leaves the Rebels on a path pointed toward Orlando.

If the goal is earning an 11th victory, then that’s an appealing destination.

Blake Toppmeyer is the USA TODAY Network's SEC Columnist. Email him at BToppmeyer@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @btoppmeyer.

