How Lane Kiffin made the difference in John Wayne Oliver committing to Ole Miss football

For the third time in the past eight days, a CPA football star has announced his commitment.

John Wayne Oliver, a three-star Class of 2024 offensive lineman, will play for Ole Miss and coach Lane Kiffin, picking the Rebels over Auburn and TCU.

He tweeted his commitment on Tuesday, but discussed his decision with The Tennessean.

CPA teammate Ondre Evans, a four-star defensive back from the Class of 2024, committed to LSU last week. Senior linebacker Crews Law announced his commitment to North Carolina on June 12. He'll play in the ACC with his older brother Cade Law, a former Vanderbilt baseball catcher. Cade also announced he was transferring to North Carolina to play football with his brother.

"I made some great relationships at Ole Miss," Oliver said. "I know a lot of the players there and I've always wanted to play in SEC and its four hours from home. That was important because of my family and the fact that my sister (Mary Taylor Oliver) goes to Mississippi State."

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The 6-foot-5, 275-pound Oliver is the No. 13-ranked prospect in Tennessee, according to the 247Sports Composite. He's ranked as the No. 39 lineman in the nation. He also holds offers from Vanderbilt, Cincinnati, Michigan, Miami, Kentucky, Memphis and Florida State.

Oliver said he knew Ole Miss was his choice after his official visit June 9-11. Oliver said Kiffin talked extensively about the need for offensive lineman and said he would play offensive tackle.

"There were a lot of schools that wanted me to play guard," Oliver said. "But Coach Kiffin will give me a chance to play tackle and that was big for me."

TOP RETURNING DEFENSIVE LINEMEN Top Nashville area high school football defensive linemen for TSSAA 2023 season

Advertisement

Oliver helped the Lions rush for more than 1,900 yards and 28 rushing touchdowns in 2022. CPA's offense racked up 4,015 total yards and finished 8-6, losing to Lipscomb Academy in the Division II-AA state championship game.

Oliver took an unofficial trip to Oxford on April 15 where he was impressed by Kiffin and his staff.

"(Kiffin) is a real chill dude," Oliver said. "When you see him on TV, its different. In person he was just real down to earth and I liked that and they've been recruiting the most, since March. I wanted to go to a school where I'm wanted me to most."

Reach sports writer George Robinson at georgerobinson@theleafchronicle.com and on Twitter @Cville_Sports.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Ole Miss football, Lane Kiffin land John Wayne Oliver, 3-star OL