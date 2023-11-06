Lane Kiffin: Kirby Smart ignoring group chat ahead of Ole Miss football vs. Georgia

OXFORD — It's been difficult for Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin to get his group chat with his coaching peers going over the last two days.

The Rebels (8-1, 5-1 SEC) are heading on the road to take on the Bulldogs (9-0, 6-0) on Saturday (6 p.m., ESPN). Georgia coach Kirby Smart and Kiffin spent time together on Nick Saban's staff at Alabama. Kiffin was asked about his relationship with Smart during his press conference on Monday.

"I tried to get that (group chat) going on Sunday and this morning," Kiffin said. "Other people responded. He's not responded yet on it. I was asking if anybody has advice. I added (Missouri coach Eliah) Drinkwitz so he's on there. But Kirby didn't really respond. We haven't played them before, so maybe he has a rule that during the week of the game, he doesn't respond to you."

Kiffin went on to explain that he believes Smart has done an "unbelievable" job at Georgia, which has won the last two national championships. Smart is 90-15 with the Bulldogs and has lost more than three games in a season just once.

"The only way that ever happens is a combination of phenomenal players and phenomenal coaching," Kiffin said. "Otherwise, you would have lost a couple along the way."

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

