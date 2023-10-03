Lane Kiffin and Jaxson Dart will try to make LSU win a springboard at Ole Miss

Lane Kiffin and Jaxson Dart finally got a signature win in 2023. Ole Miss won the Magnolia Bowl Saturday night in wild fashion, prevailing 55-49 over LSU at home.

Dart completed 26-of-39 passes for 389 yards to go with four touchdowns. On the ground, he added 50 more yards on seven carries and a score, outdueling LSU’s Jayden Daniels.

Both teams combined for 1,343 yards of total offense, 14 touchdowns, two late lead changes, and strong individual performances from both quarterbacks.

This win could not have come at a better time for Kiffin and Dart. The Rebels were coming off a deflating loss at Alabama last week. It seems Kiffin is either on the hot seat or looking for another job every week according to some pundits, so shutting them up is important.

The Rebels were rewarded for their victory in both polls, ascending to No. 16 in the AP Poll and No. 15 in the US LBM Coaches Poll.

The Rebels host Arkansas to complete a two-game homestand on Saturday.

