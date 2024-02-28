Lane Kiffin to Jalen Milroe, my 8 candidates for EA Sports video game cover | Toppmeyer

The most recent version of EA Sports’ "NCAA Football" video game l own is the "NCAA 2010" edition with Texas’ Brian Orakpo on the cover.

The game continued to be released through "NCAA 14," but my newest game console remains a PlayStation 2. The final few versions of the game were off limits for my old system.

Oh, well. I favor "Tecmo Super Bowl," anyway.

EA's popular college football game will return this year.

I’m wondering two things: Should I buy a new game console? And, who will be on the game’s cover?

Answer to the first question: Probably not, considering a PlayStation 5 costs about $500. Too rich for my blood. I’ll stick with "Tecmo Super Bowl" on Nintendo.

As for the other question, here are my suggestions as to who should grace the game’s cover:

Case for: Milroe’s talents should be well known after he almost single-handedly powered Alabama’s offense against Michigan in the Rose Bowl and nearly delivered an overtime victory. Combine the power of Alabama with Milroe’s dual-threat highlight capabilities, and he’s among the sport's most exciting players.

Case against: Milroe must adjust to a new coach and a new system. That transition leaves me unclear as to whether he’s trending up or down.

Case for: If the choice is based on star power and identifiability, then Sanders is a great candidate. You don’t have to follow the minutiae of college football to know Sanders is Deion Sanders' talented son.

Case against: Colorado’s fan base pales in comparison to others on this list, and although Sanders is coming off a good season, he's not as accomplished as some others mentioned here.

Carson Beck, QB, Georgia

Case for: Georgia likely will be preseason No. 1. Beck headlines its pursuit of a third national championship in the past four seasons. As a returning starter and proven performer, he’d be a safe choice.

Case against: While Beck is known to SEC fans and college football enthusiasts, he’s not a household name to more casual observers.

Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas

Case for: Ewers’ profile enhanced after he engineered Texas’ victory at Alabama last season and then led the Longhorns to the College Football Playoff. He’s an NFL quarterback in the making.

Case against: Despite his success, Ewers isn’t even the most recognizable quarterback on his own team. That would be backup Arch Manning.

Case for: Gabriel joins Beck and Ewers among players having the best odds to win the 2024 Heisman Trophy. Gabriel will command a lot of attention as the Ducks navigate their first season in the Big Ten and contend for the playoffs.

Case against: Is EA Sports ready to lean into the transfer era? Gabriel is on his third team. He’s yet to play for Oregon, so would his cover role be that big of deal to Ducks fans or within Big Ten country?

Case for: Iamaleava showcased his five-star abilities in Tennessee’s bowl victory. The Throwin’ Samoan stands out among talented quarterbacks. How many Nicos do you know slinging touchdowns? From his name to his signature pajama pants, Iamaleava has a Jene sais quoi about him. He’s suited to a video game in the NIL era.

Case against: Of all the players I’ve suggested, Iamaleava would be the biggest risk, despite his many abilities, because he’s made just one career start.

Deion Sanders and Lane Kiffin, coaches, Colorado and Ole Miss

Case for: Head to your local pub in Anytown USA, and ask the patrons if they know one of the quarterbacks I’ve listed. Then, ask if they’re familiar with Sanders and Kiffin. More will know the coaches. College coaches enjoy more celebrity than most of their players, and with Nick Saban retired, Sanders and Kiffin are arguably the two most famous figures in college football.

Case against: Although these coaches enjoy more fame than the players, would they sell as many copies of the game? Those buying the game will enjoy playing as Milroe or Ewers or Beck or Iamaleava or whoever their favorite player is. Having Coach Prime as a front man makes more sense for Aflac than a modern video game.

