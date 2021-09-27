Lane Kiffin has hilarious reaction to College GameDay’s Week 5 destination

Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin has become quite the Twitter troll. He has been known to take shots at other coaches or media members without any concern.

Kiffin struck Twitter gold again on Sunday after ESPN announced its Week 5 destination for College GameDay.

Most people thought Tuscaloosa was the obvious choice to host GameDay this weekend with Kiffin and Ole Miss heading into town to take on Nick Saban and No. 1 Alabama.

Instead, GameDay will be heading to Athens, Georiga to cover the matchup between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Georgia Bulldogs.

Kiffin’s subtle jab at ESPN is sure to be the first of many cryptic tweets leading up to Saturday’s game in Tuscaloosa.

