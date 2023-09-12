Lane Kiffin 'highly concerned' with current state of Ole Miss' running game

Sep. 11—OXFORD — Under fourth-year head coach Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss has prided itself on running the ball. The inability for the Rebels to run through two games in 2023 admittedly has Kiffin concerned.

No. 17 Ole Miss ranked third nationally in rushing last season at 256.6 yards rushing yards per game. Star running back Quinshon Judkins ran for 1,567 yards and 16 touchdowns as a true freshman in 2022 but has run for just 108 yards through two games with three touchdowns. As a team, the Rebels are averaging 116 yards per game, which ranks 100th nationally.

Unlike a passing play which can involve a quick throw that requires little sustained blocking, a run play requires everyone to be on their game, Kiffin said, whether it be the offensive line holding blocks, the receivers on the edge doing the same and the running back getting his footwork correct. That has not been happening thus far in 2023.

Ole Miss had 143 yards on the ground against Mercer and just 89 rushing yards at Tulane, the third-lowest total under Kiffin and one of just three games the Rebels have failed to cross the 100-yard rushing mark.

In the previous three seasons, the lowest single-game rushing output was 78 yards against Mississippi State last season and Alabama in 2021. Ole Miss ranked 26th (210.6 yards per game), 12th (217.6) and third nationally in rushing since 2020, respectively.

"Yeah, I'm highly concerned. That's very unusual for us, not just here, really anywhere. I mean, it's been a long — I don't even remember: This job, Alabama, FAU, I don't remember the inability to run the ball at all," Kiffin said. "Like I said, (Tulane) did a great job, but obviously that has a lot to do with us, and that's everybody. ... It takes everybody to have a really good running game. We definitely look to improve there, and that's a major issue. And one that I don't think anybody would have guessed."

While the rushing attack got better in the second half at Tulane — the Rebels had 30 yards in the first half and 59 in the second — it was still tough sledding save for a huge 20-yard run from junior quarterback Jaxson Dart in the third quarter. It was one of just three runs over 10 yards or more for Ole Miss in the game; Dart had two of them.

Per Pro Football focus, Ole Miss has an overall running grade of 72.4 and a run blocking grade of 69.6. Last season those numbers over 13 games were 90.8 and 55.5, respectively.

Kiffin realizes teams are loading up to stop the run given Judkins' record-setting 2022 campaign, and that it does open up the passing game to an extent. A lot of people, Kiffin noted, would abandon the run in games where the rushing attack wasn't finding any room and air the ball out. But Kiffin said there is still a measured effort to emphasize running the ball, even during times when it isn't going well. Ole Miss "believe(s) in running the ball ... from a philosophy standpoint."

"Whether it's right or wrong, I look at things in the big picture — the whole season — also," Kiffin said. "And I think that once you go that route, to submitting to, 'Hey we're going to throw when you load the box no matter what,' you can get off balance, your quarterback takes more hits. You may have more yards, but your RPOs don't work as well. And it keeps more balance in your room of players and where the ball goes. Because it would be very challenging for a running back coming back (off) 1,700 yards and only have four carries."

Davis named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week

Senior kicker Caden Davis was named the SEC Special Teams Player of the Week following a 3 for 3 showing at Tulane, which included a crucial 56-yarder in the fourth quarter. Davis, in his first season with the Rebels after transferring from Texas A&M, is now listed at the team's lone starting placekicker; he was previously listed as a co-starter with junior Caden Costa. Davis largely handled kickoffs at Texas A&M and attempted just four field goals with the team.

Davis' 56-yarder — which was 16 yards longer than his career-long make with the Aggies — came after a false start penalty on fourth-and-one where the Rebels had lined up to go for it.

"After I saw that false start, I didn't really know what Coach was going to decide to do. I hit a couple balls in the net just to be ready, just in case," Davis said. "But, I really wasn't expecting to be going for a field goal there. But when he called it, I was ready to go. We had to get out there quick, because the play clock was going, and I was just ready to go hit it. Felt good out there. We had a little bit of wind with us, and I was excited to be in that opportunity."

Alabama kickoff time announced

Ole Miss' matchup at No. 10 Alabama on Sept. 23 will kick off at 2:30 p.m. on CBS, the SEC announced Monday. The Rebels have not defeated the Crimson Tide since 2015, a 43-37 victory in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Alabama defeated Ole Miss 30-24 in Oxford last season.

