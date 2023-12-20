How Lane Kiffin got 4-star quarterback Anthony Maddox to flip to Ole Miss football

HATTIESBURG – After participating in the Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Game on the Southern Miss campus, Oak Grove quarterback Anthony (A.J.) Maddox fielded numerous questions about where he’d be playing college football in 2024.

It was one day after he decommitted from Texas A&M and he had the same exact response to all the reporters.

He wasn’t sure.

One hour later, Maddox committed to Ole Miss football. He signed with the Rebels on Wednesday.

Maddox said at Oak Grove’s signing day ceremony that it was a conversation he had soon after the game ended Saturday with Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Charlie Weis Jr. and defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Pete Golding that persuaded him. Golding and Maddox's father were also teammates at Delta State.

“We had a deep, heartfelt conversation and I just felt like it was the right time to do it,” Maddox said.

Maddox is a four-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite. He’s tabbed at No. 370 nationally and at No. 25 among quarterbacks. He also held offers from Alabama, Arizona State, Mississippi State, Tulane, Pitt and others but after the all-star game said Ole Miss, Penn State, Miami and Louisville were his finalists.

Listed at 6-foot-1, 165 pounds, he joins a Rebels class ranked as the 21st-best in the country.

“The culture stuff,” Maddox said. “And like I spoke upon a few days ago, the camaraderie and the brotherhood that they have up there as a team and the bond that they have, it's unbreakable. I see a lot of guys have been hitting the transfer portal and we've been getting some top dudes. I just want to go out there and play with some of those guys.”

MADDOX: A.J. Maddox rises to occasion for Oak Grove football’s MHSAA Class 7A championship run

Maddox, whose younger brother, Andrew, is a four-star defensive lineman also with an offer from Ole Miss, will be enrolling early. He plans on participating in Ole Miss practices as soon as next week, but will not be able to participate in the Peach Bowl against Penn State on Dec. 30 (11 a.m., ESPN).

“It's a once-in-a-lifetime experience being so young and being able to enroll early and get out there with some top dudes and be able to see how they really get down to it and work,” Maddox said. “I'm very excited.”

