Lane Kiffin flips Oak Grove quarterback Anthony Maddox to Ole Miss football from Texas A&M

OXFORD — A great Saturday in the transfer portal for Ole Miss football and coach Lane Kiffin became even better with some good news on the high school recruiting front.

Oak Grove High School quarterback Anthony (AJ) Maddox, who decommitted from Texas A&M on Friday, announced his commitment to the Rebels via social media.

BREAKING: Class of 2024 QB Anthony Maddox tells me he has Committed to Ole Miss!



The 6’2 175 QB from Hattiesburg, MS decommitted from Texas A&M yesterday



“Seeing the production that Jaxson Dart has put in over 2 years leads me to think I could do even more once I get there.”… pic.twitter.com/G0HDb52UQB — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 16, 2023

Kiffin and the Rebels made a hard push for the Hattiesburg native, whose recruitment was complicated by Jimbo Fisher's firing at Texas A&M.

Offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. and Coordinator of Recruiting Strategy Kelvin Bolden were on hand when Maddox led Oak Grove to a state title at Vaught Hemingway Stadium on Dec. 2.

The 6-foot-1, 165-pound Maddox is a four-star prospect according to the 247Sports Composite. He is rated as the No. 28 overall quarterback in the Class of 2024, and the 13th-ranked prospect in the state of Mississippi.

He made his announcement shortly after participating in the Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Game at M. M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg. There, Maddox shared his reasoning behind decommitting from Texas A&M.

“Better opportunities came upon me and arose me,” Maddox said.

MADDOX: A.J. Maddox rises to occasion for Oak Grove football’s MHSAA Class 7A championship run

Mississippi fell to Alabama 26-17. Maddox split reps with Starkville three-star prospect and Illinois commit Trey Petty, completing 9 of 14 passes for 60 yards and two interceptions. Both of Maddox’s interceptions were deflections off the hands of a Mississippi wide receiver.

Maddox becomes the 20th commitment in Ole Miss' Class of 2024, with the early signing period set to open on Wednesday.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

Sam Sklar contributed to this report

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Lane Kiffin flips Anthony Maddox to Ole Miss football from Texas A&M