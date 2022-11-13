Lane Kiffin flings play sheet after Alabama thwarts Ole Miss

Barry Werner
Lane Kiffin could taste victory. Ole Miss was shredding Alabama’s defense and driving toward a tying touchdown and PAT.

The only problem Saturday in Oxford was the Tide defense stiffened and forced the Rebels to turn over the ball on downs in the final minute.

The Crimson Tide had a 30-24 victory and the Ole Miss coach’s play sheet didn’t have a chance.

The Crimson Tide and Rebels are both 8-2.

The win by Alabama puts LSU into the SEC Championship Game in December.

 

