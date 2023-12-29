Lane Kiffin explains why Ole Miss football won't use in-helmet play-calling in Peach Bowl

ATLANTA — Some college football bowl games this winter will test-drive coach-to-player in-helmet communication technology, used in the NFL to call plays since 1994. The Peach Bowl between Ole Miss football and Penn State won't be one of them.

Both teams had to agree to use the technology before the game, Nittany Lions coach James Franklin said.

Ole Miss made the decision not to move forward with the experiment.

"We decided on our side not to," Kiffin said. "We're used to a system in college football how it's been, and I don't necessarily (think), with the style that we play, that it would be as beneficial to us as maybe it would be to some other people."

The Nittany Lions and Rebels spend time between snaps differently. Ole Miss looks to go fast, preventing the defense from taking tired players off the field. Like the Rebels, Penn State often uses a no-huddle approach. But the Nittany Lions don't look to move as quickly, often checking with the sideline for an updated play call after the defense lines up.

The NCAA also opened the door to iPad usage on the sideline. The Rebels (10-2) and Nittany Lions (10-2) won't use those either on Saturday (11 a.m., ESPN).

The experiment reportedly came independently of the sign-stealing allegations against Michigan, but that national controversy has magnified the issue of modernizing college football's play-calling methods from the signal cards and hand gestures frequently used to relay the call from the sideline.

Some bowl games have already tested the technology. Coaches from Cal and Texas Tech both raved about its impact after the Independence Bowl.

"We've been talking about this in our conference meetings for a couple of years," Cal coach Justin Wilcox told the Lubbock Avalance-Journal. "I think it's great. We need to do it. We talk about being on the forefront of technology of college football, we need to be doing this."

