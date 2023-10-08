Lane Kiffin explains why Ole Miss football leaned on Ulysses Bentley IV late in Arkansas win

OXFORD — Seven of the final nine running back carries in Ole Miss football's victory over Arkansas on Saturday belonged to Ulysses Bentley IV – not Quinshon Judkins, who led the SEC in rushing yards last season as a freshman, and carried the ball 33 times for 177 yards in a Week 5 win over LSU.

Lane Kiffin offered a simple reasoning postgame: He was going to ride the hot hand, and Bentley's was scorching.

"He ran well today," Kiffin said of Judkins, who carried 18 times for 65 yards and a touchdown. "Bentley ran really special today. This program, we maybe don't do it like some other people. If somebody's hot, it don't matter what you did the year before, where you came from, how many stars, what you did in the portal, any of that stuff. And I think you see it by the way we play players. If someone's hot, we're going to go to him."

Bentley rushed 13 times for 94 yards and a touchdown, averaging 7.2 yards per carry. He broke off three rushes of at least 10 yards, highlighted by a 32-yard scamper with less than six minutes remaining in the game that set up an insurance field goal by Caden Davis.

Now up to 275 yards on the season, Bentley is averaging 7.4 yards per carry. That's comfortably the best mark of his five-year career, which included three seasons playing for SMU in the American Athletic Conference.

"That's pretty consistent," Kiffin said. "I'm the first to tell you when players make plays. That touchdown drive that he's on, we don't block the free safety and he makes him miss. On the last run, he makes a guy miss in the hole. He's done a great job, and it's a really great story of a guy that just battles, even when he hasn't been given carries sometimes. Last year he got hurt. So, it's really good to see guys who do things right every day ... and then they play really well."

Ole Miss football continues to win turnover battle

When Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson threw the ball right into the chest of a stationary Ashanti Cistrunk for the Ole Miss linebacker's second career interception, it led to some questions.

Did Jefferson mistake Cistrunk for one of his wideouts? Did he simply fail to see him? What was he trying to do?

With a bit of guile, Cistrunk said postgame that he'd baited Jefferson into releasing the ball.

"I broke on it, and I caught the pick," Cistrunk said, adding that he received some good-hearted heat from his teammates for failing to return it for a touchdown.

That interception, which set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Judkins, turned the first half in the Rebels' favor. Ole Miss benefitted from another turnover in the fourth quarter, when John Saunders Jr. intercepted Jefferson to seal the game.

Ole Miss' success in the turnover margin has perhaps gone underreported in the first half of the season. The Rebels are yet to lose the turnover battle in a game, winning it four times. They own a plus-six turnover margin on the season.

The other end of that comes from an offense that has done well hanging onto the football, giving it away just three times. Quarterback Jaxson Dart, who threw 11 interceptions last season, has been intercepted just twice at the halfway point of the regular season.

Dart credited the improvement to an adjusted approach. He doesn't look to make a huge play every time he drops back.

"I'm going to be able to make something happen out of nothing at times, but when nothing's there, just check the ball down or play the next play," Dart said. "The other team, they have really good players, too, so sometimes they're just going to make a good play. But you've just gotta take what the defense gives you."

