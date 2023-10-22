Lane Kiffin empathizes with Tennessee's Josh Heupel over officiating in Alabama loss

Former Tennessee coach Lane Kiffin took to social media to express empathy for the Vols' Josh Heupel after the latter refused to answer a question about officiating from Saturday's 34-20 loss to No. 8 Alabama.

Heupel was asked after the game whether he felt the officiating was one-sided (Tennessee had eight penalites for 55 yards compared to Alabama's one penalty for five yards). He gave a look of exasperation, waited 13 seconds and, after a few table taps and sighs, said, "Next question. Was that long enough silence?"

Josh Heupel saved himself a fine from the SEC when asked about the officials in the Alabama game pic.twitter.com/XX3qQHRCXu — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) October 21, 2023

Kiffin on Sunday caught wind of Heupel's response on X (formerly Twitter), and remembered his own exasperation with officiating during the 2009 Alabama game. The current Ole Miss coach posted a tweet captioned, "I love this reaction !! Been in that same press conference in Orange in that same (stadium). I know that feeling."

I love this reaction !! Been in that same press conference in Orange in that same staduim. I know that feeling. @Vol_Football https://t.co/uOfYJwnaOM — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) October 22, 2023

The game Kiffin refers to in his tweet, of course, is the infamous "Rocky Block" game that saw Alabama win 12-10 after Terrence Cody batted down a would-be game-winning field goal from Daniel Lincoln in the game's final seconds.

The SEC reprimanded Kiffin after the 2009 game for complaining that officials should have penalized Cody for unsportsmanlike conduct after he removed his helmet and threw it in the immediate aftermath of the play. (Had they done so, it would have given the Vols 15 yards and another chance at the game-winner). Instead, the game was ruled over.

Kiffin also bashed officials during his postgame explanation of why he didn't try to get closer for a shorter field goal attempt:

“You run another play and you throw an interception or they throw another flag on us — I wasn’t going to let the refs lose the game for us there and some magical flag appear,” Kiffin said at the time.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Lane Kiffin empathizes with Vols coach Josh Heupel over officiating