Lane Kiffin dubs himself the 'Portal King' as Ole Miss continues to add transfers

Ole Miss is having plenty of success in the transfer market this offseason and Lane Kiffin isn’t being bashful about it.

After landing quarterback Jaxson Dart and tight end Michael Trigg from USC over the weekend (and with the commitment of ex-Georgia Tech defensive end Jared Ivey reportedly imminent), Kiffin dubbed himself the “Portal King” in a humorous photoshopped ode to the bizarro Netflix documentary series “Tiger King.”

Dart impressed as a true freshman at USC last season and is widely considered the favorite to win the starting job for Kiffin and the Rebels in 2022. Ole Miss is losing longtime starter Matt Corral to the NFL and Dart will compete with Luke Altmyer for the starting job. Altmyer was Corral's backup in 2021.

Like Dart, Trigg was a four-star recruit in the 2021 class with plenty of potential. Trigg caught seven passes for 109 yards in one season with the Trojans.

Dart and Trigg are two of the 10 transfers Ole Miss has added since the end of the 2021 season. Other notable additions include ex-TCU running back Zach Evans, ex-Iowa State defensive back Isheem Young, ex-Western Kentucky tackle Mason Brooks and ex-Auburn safety Ladarius Tennison.

Kiffin is entering his third season at Ole Miss. After going 5-5 in 2020, the Rebels went 10-3 in 2021. It was the first time in program history that the Rebels won 10 regular season games.

The season ended with a loss to Baylor in the Sugar Bowl, but it has still been a quick and impressive turnaround in Oxford under Kiffin.