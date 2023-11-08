Lane Kiffin discusses Tennessee being in contention for SEC East with Georgia loss

Three weeks remain in the 2023 regular-season.

No. 12 Tennessee (7-2, 3-2 SEC) will play at No. 15 Missouri (7-2, 3-2 SEC) on Saturday. Rankings reflect the US LBM Coaches Poll.

The Vols will host No. 1 Georgia (9-0, 6-0 SEC) in Week 12, while hosting Vanderbilt (2-8, 0-6 SEC) in Week 13 to conclude regular-season play.

Georgia will host No. 10 Ole Miss (8-1, 5-1 SEC) on Saturday. If the Vols are able to win at Missouri, and Ole Miss is able to defeat the Bulldogs, Tennessee will have a chance to be in contention for the Southeastern Conference East title.

“Obviously, we got a huge game,” Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin said on the SEC coaches teleconference on Wednesday. “Huge motivation to do something that nobody has done there in five years. Nobody has won at Georgia, so able to pull that off, and that helps Tennessee, then I’m happy for Tennessee.”

Georgia’s last home loss at Sanford Stadium took place on Oct. 12, 2019 to South Carolina.

Kiffin served as Tennessee’s head coach in 2009, guiding the Vols to a 7-6 (4-4 SEC) record.

