Lane Kiffin discusses coaching at Tennessee, his love for the Vols’ fan base

The 2021 Southeastern Conference football media days are taking place July 19-22 at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham-Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, Alabama.

Second-year Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin took part at SEC media days on Tuesday.

Kiffin returned to the SEC as a head coach in 2020, guiding Ole Miss to a 5-5 record.

Kiffin’s SEC media days appearance on Tuesday was his first with the Rebels. The 2020 SEC media days were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He served as Tennessee’s head coach in 2009.

Kiffin discussed returning to Neyland Stadium as an opposing head coach in 2021. The Vols host Ole Miss on Oct. 16 at Neyland Stadium.

“It will be exciting to go back there,” Kiffin said of playing at Tennessee. “We had an exciting year there. I’ve said it before, I love the fan base there, very passionate, and it’s a special place.”