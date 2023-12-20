Lane Kiffin takes shot at Mississippi State as he analyzes Ole Miss football signing class

OXFORD — When Kamarion Franklin signed his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday, Ole Miss football got the top-ranked player in Mississippi − according to the 247Sports Composite rankings − for the second consecutive cycle.

The Rebels previously had not signed the state's top player since the 2015 class.

Five of the top 10 Class of 2024 prospects in the state are headed to Ole Miss – an improvement on last year's cycle, which saw the Rebels land three of the Magnolia State's 10 best.

Coach Lane Kiffin said several factors led to that development. Included among them, he said, is the disparate trajectory between Ole Miss and Mississippi State.

"It certainly helps that, you know, the different direction of the two (SEC) programs in the state," Kiffin said. "That always helps. One program's going one way, the other one's going the other."

The Rebels (10-2) are headed to the Peach Bowl. The Bulldogs (5-7) missed out on a bowl game for the first time in 13 years and will be starting new under coach Jeff Lebby, who previously worked as Ole Miss' offensive coordinator under Kiffin before filling the same role at Oklahoma.

Kiffin also said he believed this year's crop of in-state prospects was the best since he arrived following the 2019 season.

In particular, he liked the available talent along the defensive line. In addition to Franklin, a defensive tackle, the Rebels signed Bay Springs' Kamron Beavers and Pascagoula's Jeffery Rush to bolster Pete Golding's defense in the trenches.

"This was a really good year, in state, for players," Kiffin said.

