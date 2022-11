Reuters

Higher interest rates are starting to slow the Canadian economy, the Bank of Canada said on Tuesday, putting pressure on households with elevated debt and people who recently bought a home with a variable-rate mortgage. "It will take time to get back to solid growth with low inflation but we will get there," Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers said in a speech at the University of Ottawa. The Bank of Canada raised rates by 50 basis points last month to fight high inflation, lifting the policy rate to 3.75%, the highest since the 4% level seen in January 2008.