From Lane Kiffin to Deion Sanders to Hugh Freeze, ranking Auburn football coach candidates

AUBURN – It's been just over a week since Auburn football fired Bryan Harsin and began its search for its 27th coach in program history. Notable names from all levels have been tossed around, each bringing a potential set of skills to the program if hired.

With its biggest competitors being Nebraska and Wisconsin, the opportunity at Auburn looks to be the most enticing of the openings available in college football. With that said, new athletics director John Cohen has his work cut out for him cycling through candidates and determining who his first hire on the Plains is going to be.

Whether it's poaching an experienced coach from another school or giving someone their first shot with an FBS program, here's a ranking of some of the top names associated with the job opening.

1. Lane Kiffin

Lane Kiffin would be an absolute home run hire for Cohen. Between his prowess in the transfer portal to his success in the SEC, he checks plenty of the boxes Auburn should have when looking for its next coach. He understands the region, is a name recruits know and could quickly turn Auburn around and prime the Tigers to be competitive with the likes of Alabama and Georgia. The Rebels are 8-1 this season and 4-1 in the SEC.

The biggest downside with Kiffin is the price it would take to get him. He's currently under contract with Ole Miss for the next four years, making $7.25 million this season and getting a $100,000 raise every year until 2025. Due to laws that exist in Mississippi, as a public employee, Kiffin is only allowed to sign contracts that span four years or less. Kiffin coming to Auburn would likely cost the Tigers at least $8 million per year over the next 8-10 years, with a large chunk of that guaranteed.

2. Jeff Grimes

Similar to Kiffin, one of the pros in hiring Jeff Grimes would be his ties to the conference and region. Grimes worked as a graduate assistant at Texas A&M from 1996-97 and had a three-year stint as Auburn's offensive line coach from 2009-12. He also spent three seasons at LSU before heading to BYU and then Baylor, where he currently serves as the offensive coordinator. Grimes specializes in coaching and recruiting the offensive line, a position group that's been an issue for Auburn since the last few years of the Guz Malzahn era. Adding him would allow for some much-needed stability along the line, and the price tag wouldn't be so steep.

But Grimes has never been a head coach, and that could be a deal breaker for someone like Cohen, whose first hire at Auburn will likely be the most important he makes. Grimes has been a coordinator for five years now, so it's also fair to question why he hasn't become a head coach somewhere else, whether that's due to a lack of interest from programs or his own decisions.

3. Deion Sanders

Of all the hires Auburn could make, Deion Sanders would be the most riveting. He'd instantly become one of the best recruiters in the conference due to his name alone. He'd be able to walk into the living room of almost any recruit in the country and compete with Nick Saban and Kirby Smart, among others, for the nation's best players. We saw it in 2021 when he flipped Travis Hunter, the No. 1 recruit in the nation, away from Florida State.

Sanders, however, only has experience at the FCS level, coaching Jackson State to a 23-5 record over three seasons. It's up to Cohen to decide whether the success of Sanders could translate from FCS, to not only FBS, but to the SEC.

4. Hugh Freeze

Winning has followed Hugh Freeze everywhere he's coached. From his beginnings in the NAIA with Lambuth in the late 2000s, to Arkansas State, Ole Miss and now, Liberty, he's only had one losing season. He's also won more than 10 games in a season four times, with his most recent being in 2020, and he looks to be on the way to another one this year. Freeze also identified, brought in and developed former Auburn quarterback Malik Willis from the transfer portal, helping the 23-year-old become a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

But the negatives of Freeze are obvious. His scandal at Ole Miss will likely always be one of the first things discussed when his name is brought up in any context. He's been rehabbing his image for the past handful of years, but has it been enough to earn his way back into the SEC?

5. Matt Rhule

When Matt Rhule took over Temple in 2013, it only took him three seasons to turn the Owls from a 2-win team into a 10-win team. He did nearly the same at Baylor, going from one to 11 wins in the matter of a few years. Clearly, he has a formula that's proven to work at the college level.

At his latest stop with the Carolina Panthers in the NFL, though, things got messy quickly. He was only able to make it five games into his third year with the organization after going 11-27, which calls for some concern. There's also the fact that Rhule's success at the collegiate level occurred in Pennsylvania and Texas in the American Athletic Conference and the Big 12, which isn't exactly SEC football in Alabama.

Richard Silva is the Auburn beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn football coach candidates ranked: Lane Kiffin, Deion Sanders