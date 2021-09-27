Lane Kiffin continues to troll ahead of Alabama game

No. 1 Alabama has a huge matchup on Saturday against SEC West foe No. 12 Ole Miss. The hype train keeps on moving, and who else to act as its stoker than Rebels hear coach Lane Kiffin.

If there’s one thing we know about Kiffin, it’s that he knows what he’s doing when it comes to talking to the media. He boosts his opponent in such a way that, if they pull off an upset, it will look that much better.

But, there’s much more to it than that. This is just another very creative strain of rat poison, the team-killer that Alabama head coach Nick Saban has been known to speak up about.

It is pretty obvious that Kiffin is aiming to get in the heads of Crimson Tide players ahead of the game. It’s a brilliant tactic, and Kiffin employs it skillfully.

Lane Kiffin says Alabama has "no holes" and even if they did, they filled them with "free agency."

"We're a huge underdog for a reason."



“We’re a huge underdog for a reason." — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) September 27, 2021

Don’t take anything Kiffin says at face value here. He knows as well as anybody that every defense has a weakness, and you can bet the house that he will use his full two weeks of preparation to figure out how to attack it.

Kiffin isn’t finished with his Jedi mind tricks just yet, as we still have a few days to go until kickoff. We’ll be sure to monitor every corner we can to keep you updated.

