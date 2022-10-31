Lane Kiffin continues to take shots at Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M

While there, was lots to be excited about on Saturday, the Aggies lost to the Ole Miss Rebels 31-28, despite the best efforts of Conner Weigman, Evan Stewart and others.

And Rebels’ head coach Lane Kiffin, who had words to say about the Aggies, specifically their pursuit and hiring of D.J. Durkin as their defensive coordinator away from Ole Miss last year, before the game, didn’t mince words during the game, or afterwards either.

Kiffin was shown on the television broadcast multiple times throughout the game chirping at Aggie players from the sideline, and he made a comment in his post-game interview in reference to Jimbo Fisher calling him a joke during the off-season.

Then he took to twitter on Monday, posting a link to an article laying out why he “buried Jimbo Fisher”, claiming it was due to Jimbo’s summer back and forth with Alabama head coach Nick Saban.

Lane Kiffin buried Jimbo Fisher. Here's why he roasted Texas A&M coach. Don’t attack the 🐐 ⁦@AlabamaFTBL⁩ 🤡🤡. ⁦@taylorswift13⁩ #Karma. Happy Halloween to all. https://t.co/NK8388QV2G — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) October 31, 2022

